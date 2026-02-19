BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Andrew released from police custody nearly 12 hours after
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
63 views • 2 days ago

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been released from police custody nearly 12 hours after being detained on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

He left Aylsham Police Station in Norfolk by car, reportedly reclining in his seat to avoid cameras.

Authorities have provided no further details so far.

Adding, about the arrest:

🚨Ex-Prince Andrew arrested in connection with Epstein scandal

Police have arrested King Charles' younger brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, on suspicion of misconduct in public office over his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the BBC reports.

🌏According to the publication, officers from Thames Valley Police detained a man in his sixties from Norfolk and conducted searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk.

🌏Earlier on Thursday, witnesses reported seeing six unmarked police cars and approximately eight plain-clothed officers arrive at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate in eastern England.

🌏The arrest follows allegations that Mountbatten-Windsor passed confidential government documents to the late sex offender, according to files recently released by the US government. Thames Valley Police confirmed earlier this month they were reviewing these claims.

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
