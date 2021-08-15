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Luc Montagnier, Nobel Prize Winner, Vaccinated causing Variants (Narrated)
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81 views • August 15, 2021
It's basic epidemiology that it is the vaccine that is causing the variants. But now they are revoking medical licenses for those who say the opposite. Don't listen to the mainstream media lies and Fauci.
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