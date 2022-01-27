© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Foolish To Try Removing Folly From A Fool - Proverbs 27:22 (NIV)
22 Though you grind a fool in a mortar,
grinding them like grain with a pestle,
you will not remove their folly from them.
Proverbs Club Commentary
In Scripture, a fool is a godless person.
Searching for God is the only hope for a fool.
I often hear people say,
"I am not religious, but I am spiritual."
IOW: "I don't need God. I follow a different path."
https://pc1.tiny.us/ycknmz9d
#grind #fool #mortar #grinding #grain #pestle #remove #folly