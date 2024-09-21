BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Episode 11 The Callisto Protocol | Jacob Lee And Walkthrough of The Callisto Protocol
Domirood
Domirood
7 months ago

Welcome to Domirood Gamers


Episode 11 The Callisto Protocol | Jacob Lee And Walkthrough of The Callisto Protocol #domiroodgamers #thecallistoprotocolwalkthrough #thecallistoprotocolпрохождение #xboxseriesx #ps5 #free games videos


**The Callisto Protocol** is a survival horror game set in the year 2320, developed by Striking Distance Studios and published by Krafton. Players take on the role of **Jacob Lee**, a prisoner in the **Black Iron Prison** on **Jupiter's moon Callisto**, who must fight to survive against terrifying creatures, known as **Biophage**, after a mysterious outbreak.


The game combines intense close-quarters combat, with strategic use of weapons like the **GRP (Gravity Restraint Projector)**, which allows players to manipulate the environment and enemies. The atmosphere is chilling, inspired by the iconic **Dead Space** series, with claustrophobic environments, limited resources, and grotesque enemy designs.


- **Survival Horror**

- **Biophage**

- **Black Iron Prison**

- **Jacob Lee**

- **GRP (Gravity Restraint Projector)**

- **Dead Space Influence**

- **Jupiter’s Moon Callisto**

- **Terrifying Atmosphere**

- **Close-Quarters Combat**

- **Striking Distance Studios**


This blend of horror and action, paired with its next-gen visuals, has made The Callisto Protocol a popular choice among fans of the genre.





🚗💥 Buckle up and dive into the action-packed world of Gaming with us! 💥🚗



Smash that **subscribe** button and ring the **notification bell** so you never miss a moment of the action. Got a favorite mission or a crazy idea for a stunt? Drop it in the comments – I love hearing from you!


**Stay Connected!**

Follow us on social media for the latest updates, behind-the-scenes content, and more:

- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/domirood_gamers/

- Twitter: https://x.com/Domiroodgamers

- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61558438934972


Thanks for stopping by, and welcome to the Domirood Gamers family!

free pc games1080 games videosthe callisto protocol gameplayhorror games videossurvivor games videos
