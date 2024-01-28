Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
MUST WATCH: Targeted Transhuman Individuals Symposium - Energy Harvesting From The Human Body By Wireless Body Area Network - A Cause For The Electrical Conductivity Loss in Human Blood?
channel image
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
243 Subscribers
128 views
Published 16 hours ago

INTRODUCTION: Imagine someone was to steal 5% of your life force from you. Would you be agreeable to that? What about 5% of the life force of all humans, would you sound the alarm? How about 10 to 25%? Even more?

Our mathematical model and repeated experiments show a result of such devastating consequences it has been stunning to us.

DOCUMENTS:

Blood Conductivity and Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy - A New Model For Estimated Human Power Loss Shows Cause For Alarm - Ana Mihalcea, MD, PhD and Clifford Carnicom

https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/p/blood-conductivity-and-electrical

Energy Harvesting From The Human Body By Wireless Body Area Network - A Cause For The Electrical Conductivity Loss in Human Blood?

https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/p/energy-harvesting-from-the-human?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=956088&post_id=141112221&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=x2sr&utm_medium=email

VIDEO SOURCE: https://clouthub.com/v/831a20dc-a61c-456d-b504-246b8f288a04

Keywords
nasacell towers5gnwonew world orderhuman rightstranshumanismmkultratargeted individualssarah westallcovid 19todd callenderana maria mihalcealisa mcgeetransnational repressionglobalist crime syndicateborgiensishomo borg-genesisrichard lighthouse

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket