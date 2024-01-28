MUST WATCH: Targeted Transhuman Individuals Symposium - Energy Harvesting From The Human Body By Wireless Body Area Network - A Cause For The Electrical Conductivity Loss in Human Blood?

INTRODUCTION: Imagine someone was to steal 5% of your life force from you. Would you be agreeable to that? What about 5% of the life force of all humans, would you sound the alarm? How about 10 to 25%? Even more?
Our mathematical model and repeated experiments show a result of such devastating consequences it has been stunning to us.
DOCUMENTS:
Blood Conductivity and Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy - A New Model For Estimated Human Power Loss Shows Cause For Alarm - Ana Mihalcea, MD, PhD and Clifford Carnicom
https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/p/blood-conductivity-and-electrical
Energy Harvesting From The Human Body By Wireless Body Area Network - A Cause For The Electrical Conductivity Loss in Human Blood?
https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/p/energy-harvesting-from-the-human?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=956088&post_id=141112221&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=x2sr&utm_medium=email
VIDEO SOURCE: https://clouthub.com/v/831a20dc-a61c-456d-b504-246b8f288a04
