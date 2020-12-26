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Lessons from the First Christmas Story: Looking Back to Understand Our Future
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39 views • December 26, 2020
Christmas is more than bright lights, gifts and parties. It is about Jesus Christ who came to Israel to rescue His people. He is coming back again as the judge of the living and the dead. From His birth, we can get a glimpse of what to expect before Christ returns
References
https://www.history.com/topics/colonial-america/puritanism
https://www.ancient.eu/Pax_Romana/
References
https://www.history.com/topics/colonial-america/puritanism
https://www.ancient.eu/Pax_Romana/
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