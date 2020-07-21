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CIA Operation Underworld With Meyer Lansky Mossad Gang Spawned Awan Spy Ring
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181 views • July 21, 2020
Investigative Journalist George Webb traces Awan Spy Ring and weapons backchannel to Muslim Brotherhood to the CIA's original Operation Underworld partnership with Meyer Lansky's Mossad crime syndicate.
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