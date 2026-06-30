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Pest infestations usually start when pests find food, water, shelter, and easy access into a home. Crumbs, open food, pet food, garbage, moisture, clutter, foundation cracks, and garage gaps can all create conditions that attract pests.
In this video, Simcoe Pest X explains the most common causes of pest infestations and why treating visible pests alone may not solve the problem. Long-term pest control starts with finding what is attracting pests and how they are getting inside.
For professional pest control in Barrie, contact Simcoe Pest X today.