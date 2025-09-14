Russian paratroopers training during joint exercises with Belarus "Zapad-2025".

Adding there was another video: In central Grodno, Belarus, the newest Russian BTR-22 armored personnel carrier was seen bearing a fresh tactical marking as Russia and Belarus carry out their joint “Zapad-2025” military exercises.

Adding, this text from yesterday with a video:

Telegram channels are publishing videos of Iskander-M missile systems positioned on a road.

Public pages say this is happening in the Kaliningrad region near the border with Poland, as part of the ongoing Russian and Belarusian armies' "Zapad" exercises.

Adding claims:

A Russian drone violated Romanian airspace, the country's Ministry of Defense confirms.

According to their data, it was detected on September 13 near the border with Ukraine. Two F-16 fighters from the Fetești airbase were scrambled to escort it in the air.

The drone was moving about 20 kilometers southwest of the settlement of Kiliya-Veke and soon disappeared from radar. The agency emphasized that it did not cross residential areas and did not pose a direct threat to the population.

Experts are preparing to search for debris.