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BREAKING: OUTGOING DNI GRENNEL DECLASSIFIES MORE RUSSIA PROBE DOCS - 1948 - 6PM
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20 views • May 27, 2020
#Trump2020 #President Trump #PeteSantilli #TRUMPTWEETS #Corona Virus, #CoronaVirusUpdate

THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
Episode #1948 - TUESDAY - May 26, 2020 - 6PM
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/CZNhsUMxLf4

BREAKING: OUTGOING DNI GRENNEL DECLASSIFIES MORE RUSSIA PROBE DOCS - 1948 - 6PM

DNI Richard Grenell declassified a slew of Russia probe documents on his way out the door on Tuesday. Former Rep. John Ratcliffe will take over as DNI today after his swearing in ceremony on Tuesday morning. FOX News reported: The documents include transcripts of phone calls that then-incoming National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak had in December 2016, during the presidential transition period. Grenell said publicly last week that he was in the process of declassifying those files, after House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., asked that he do so. BREAKING: OUTGOING DNI GRENNEL DECLASSIFIES MORE RUSSIA PROBE DOCS – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/tdTc30qJPWy

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