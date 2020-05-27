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THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
Episode #1948 - TUESDAY - May 26, 2020 - 6PM
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/CZNhsUMxLf4
BREAKING: OUTGOING DNI GRENNEL DECLASSIFIES MORE RUSSIA PROBE DOCS - 1948 - 6PM
DNI Richard Grenell declassified a slew of Russia probe documents on his way out the door on Tuesday. Former Rep. John Ratcliffe will take over as DNI today after his swearing in ceremony on Tuesday morning. FOX News reported: The documents include transcripts of phone calls that then-incoming National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak had in December 2016, during the presidential transition period. Grenell said publicly last week that he was in the process of declassifying those files, after House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., asked that he do so. BREAKING: OUTGOING DNI GRENNEL DECLASSIFIES MORE RUSSIA PROBE DOCS – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/tdTc30qJPWy
GUEST: A Boston native, Dianna Ploss is a serial entrepreneur with a professional medical background, a Political Activist and Talk Radio Personality. She moved into politics in 2016, serving as a “deputy campaign” director for the “Trump Campaign” in Massachusetts, in which she coordinated and energized hundreds of volunteers across the state to work for victory in November 2016. Exposing the Massachusetts Establishment Republicans has come with a cost, Yet, she is undeterred. Dianna caught the attention of a WSMN radio station owner, who thought she would be a natural for her own radio show. So, in the spring of 2018, the Dianna Ploss Show was launched on WSMN 1590, Nashua NH.
Dianna is laser-focused on re-electing President Donald J. Trump. https://www.facebook.com/diannaploss/
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