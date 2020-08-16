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Dr. Daves Dreams, Assignments & Call to "GO INTO ALL THE WORLD!"
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20 views • August 16, 2020
Join Dr. Daves as he shares the dreams and mandates given to him over the last 11 years. This includes the calls to:
SEIZE CONTROL OF FOOD.......
BUILD AN ARK OF SAFETY.......
PHASE 2 OF THE GLOBAL RESET BEGINS. GET........
There is more. No matter who you are, you must hear this compelling message and be prepared to GO into all the world, no matter what happens geo politically in the future!
SEIZE CONTROL OF FOOD.......
BUILD AN ARK OF SAFETY.......
PHASE 2 OF THE GLOBAL RESET BEGINS. GET........
There is more. No matter who you are, you must hear this compelling message and be prepared to GO into all the world, no matter what happens geo politically in the future!
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