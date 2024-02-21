Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
You Are NOT Taught About The World's FIRST Civilization!
channel image
Cory - Nature Is The Answer
173 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
104 views
Published 20 hours ago

You don't live in the country you think you live in, you actually live in Sumer or Sumeria or Ancient Mesopotamia. You are not taught about the world's first civilization, and first form of systemic slavery. By learning about this, you may see the patterns of history in order to create a truly optimal civilization that has never been created before.

More About Sumeria & Slavery: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NwhA2NP_yKY

Learn more, write an article and we will turn it into a video for you, network with others and much more: https://theliberator.us

Over 50 Speakers & Tons Of Resources: https://nita.one/summit

All The Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth

-

#documentary #documentaries #history #historyfacts #thinking #improvement #motivational #inspirational #honesty #belief #believe #powerful #powerfulmotivation #powerfulvideo #society #helpful #changetheworld #change #spiritualawakening #spiritualjourney #awakening #motivation #inspiration

Keywords
politicshistorycivilizationlawscodesumersumeria

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket