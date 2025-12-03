Babylon is fallen: LGBT pastor announces from his pulpit that he's 'transgendering'

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to Shadow Works



Transgendering is sin. It’s an abomination to God in Deuteronomy 22:5. But this LGBT pastor announced, from his pulpit, that he is transgendering. This man is converting to satan and not to Christ.



The Christian world is truly fallen, is fallen. COME OUT of her, out of Babylon, says God in Revelation 18:4-5 as her sins have reached unto heaven and God hath remembered her iniquities.



