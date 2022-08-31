Glenn Beck | The FBI Raid on Donald Trump Timeline

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
What kind of classified documents was the FBI looking for when it raided President Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago? Was it nuclear secrets, as the media suggested, or just any and all classified documents? Well, it's time for Glenn to head to the chalkboard, because the timeline of the events leading up to the raid has a lot of "convenient" coincidences that all revolve around one thing: Trump's attempt to declassify materials related to the FBI's Crossfire Hurricane investigation...
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
►Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: https://www.blazetv.com/glenn