Glenn Beck | The FBI Raid on Donald Trump Timeline

What kind of classified documents was the FBI looking for when it raided President Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago? Was it nuclear secrets, as the media suggested, or just any and all classified documents? Well, it's time for Glenn to head to the chalkboard, because the timeline of the events leading up to the raid has a lot of "convenient" coincidences that all revolve around one thing: Trump's attempt to declassify materials related to the FBI's Crossfire Hurricane investigation...

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