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Walter Veith - The Book Of Hebrews: Substance & Shadow - Chapter 12: Author And Finisher
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26 views • December 31, 2021
Jesus is the author and the finisher of our faith. We are so inclined to look at the unfinished product and to condemn its flaws but the great molder and shaper of our characters will bring forth a useful vessel if we permit the refiner to do His work. “Those that I love, I rebuke and discipline.”
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What's Up Prof languages PLAYLISTS:
DUTCH:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bA5BO97kBlc&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4q9xPtmrl2slDXcn5D4_TJ
ENGLISH:
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ITALIAN
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PORTUGUESE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OITwLHkiZEw&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4HGSZ5hWZS37laS9bb7vWT
ROMANIAN:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z9_AWGhOjIQ&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-59iR5TdZyVyWQJkuSbnp3f
RUSSIAN
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HZzRJ56nR2s&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-47ih4TmhdL3xlZzYFlxTDj
SERBIAN:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfP7IgAzv4A&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7IN_v7cfZXYyHhR0Mxol0K
SLOVAK
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uJ1T6CZZmLk&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-6H_MCbrVVqDOmoqhbegyav
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