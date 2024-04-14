Create New Account
Healthy Living Livestream: Microplastics: Where Do They Come From?
Andrew Kaufman, M.D.


Science

In this episode I will teach you:

- Life hacks to mitigate your exposure to microplastics.


- How microplastics sneak into our lives and impact our health.


- Proven strategies to remove these toxins from your body, using nothing else but Mother Nature.


