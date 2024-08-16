© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dave Smith: Tim Walz, Trump vs. Rogan, and Who Is Really Running the Country?
Tucker Carlson
An attempted assassination, followed by a coup. It makes you wonder what’s next. Dave Smith has some ideas.
Chapters:
0:00 Everything That’s Happened Since Dave Smith’s Last Appearance
1:03 Dave Smith’s 2024 Predictions
8:37 Who Is the President Right Now?
12:43 The Greatest Scandal in American History
20:28 The Deep State Coming Out of the Shadows
33:34 The Trump Assassination Attempt
44:18 Tim Walz’s War on Nicotine and Testosterone
54:42 Jeffrey Epstein
1:09:42 What Should Trump Be Running On?
1:33:41 Joe Rogan, Donald Trump, and Bobby Kennedy
1:56:46 Foreign Wars and NATO
1:59:45 How Does Dave Feel About the Future?
https://youtu.be/YcMYwTVTS5I?si=DRrCC5mwbEAd-SE-