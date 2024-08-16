BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dave Smith: Tim Walz, Trump vs. Rogan, and Who Is Really Running the Country? Tucker Carlson
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1911 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
76 views • 8 months ago

Dave Smith: Tim Walz, Trump vs. Rogan, and Who Is Really Running the Country?


Tucker Carlson


An attempted assassination, followed by a coup. It makes you wonder what’s next. Dave Smith has some ideas.


Chapters:

0:00 Everything That’s Happened Since Dave Smith’s Last Appearance

1:03 Dave Smith’s 2024 Predictions

8:37 Who Is the President Right Now?

12:43 The Greatest Scandal in American History

20:28 The Deep State Coming Out of the Shadows

33:34 The Trump Assassination Attempt

44:18 Tim Walz’s War on Nicotine and Testosterone

54:42 Jeffrey Epstein

1:09:42 What Should Trump Be Running On?

1:33:41 Joe Rogan, Donald Trump, and Bobby Kennedy

1:56:46 Foreign Wars and NATO

1:59:45 How Does Dave Feel About the Future?


https://youtu.be/YcMYwTVTS5I?si=DRrCC5mwbEAd-SE-


Keywords
tuckercarlsonrogantim walzdave smithrunning the countrytrump vsand who is really
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy