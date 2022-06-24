A Veep For The Ages

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Redpills:
* We’ve had a pretty conventional understanding of this country’s first Black/Indian/part-Canadian vice [p]resident who also happens to identify as a woman.
* There’s currently a debate among software engineers about whether s/he is even of biological origin or instead the product of a classified government A.I. project gone wrong.
* We don’t know the answer, but we certainly understand the question.
* S/he’s that synthetic.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 23 June 2022