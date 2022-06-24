A Veep For The Ages

Redpills:

* We’ve had a pretty conventional understanding of this country’s first Black/Indian/part-Canadian vice [p]resident who also happens to identify as a woman.

* There’s currently a debate among software engineers about whether s/he is even of biological origin or instead the product of a classified government A.I. project gone wrong.

* We don’t know the answer, but we certainly understand the question.

* S/he’s that synthetic.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 23 June 2022

http://video.foxnews.com/v/6308430276112