INSIDER DR RICHARD DAY 1969 SPEECH

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://youtu.be/2i3BTXxl8KM
Published on 4 Jul 2017
This is a must-hear interview from the 1980's describing Dr. Lawrence Dunnegan's experience at a convention in March 1969 where the plans for the future were laid out before them. Many of the things he describes have come to pass before and after the time this interview was made. Very good resource. A long listen but well worth it.