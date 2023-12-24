How to install and use IP Vanish on your Windows 10 device

For me to do this IP Vanish VPN tutorial and show you how you can learn to use IP Vanish, I've gotta get a subscription and install the app first.

Click on this Download link<<https://sites.google.com/view/vpn-1111/home



----------------------------------------

🔎 IPVanish download and installation





To download the app I need to head to the IPVanish website, select the Apps tab, and then choose the operating system that I use. Now I can just click on the download button. Once it’s downloaded, I’ll need a subscription.





Let's get onto the IPVanish install. Open the downloaded file. Few clicks here and there and… that’s it, that’s how to setup IPVanish!

For me to do this IPVanish VPN tutorial and show you how you can learn to use IPVanish, I've gotta get a subscription and install the app first.





Click on this Download link<<

https://sites.google.com/view/vpn-1111/home

----------------------------------------

🔎 IPVanish download and installation





To download the app I need to head to the IPVanish website, select the Apps tab, and then choose the operating system that I use. Now I can just click on the download button. Once it’s downloaded, I’ll need a subscription.





Let's get onto the IPVanish install. Open the downloaded file. Few clicks here and there and… that’s it, that’s how to setup IPVanish!





Click on this Download link<<

https://sites.google.com/view/vpn-1111/home





----------------------------------------

🔦 How to use IPVanish?





Beginning with the basics - connecting to a server. The simplest way is to use the quick connect option, but I can also select a country I want by clicking on this drop-down menu in the server list tab. Once I’ve selected a country, I can choose the server I want.





There are plenty of tabs and options on their apps. Luckily it is well-designed and quite easy to use. What is really convenient for me on the Windows app though, is that I was able to change the list of countries and servers into a map view. And on top of that, I can add servers to a favorite list, which will be at the top of the country list.





Click on this Download link<<

https://sites.google.com/view/vpn-1111/home

----------------------------------------

🔦 How to use IPVanish?





Beginning with the basics - connecting to a server. The simplest way is to use the quick connect option, but I can also select a country I want by clicking on this drop-down menu in the server list tab. Once I’ve selected a country, I can choose the server I want.





There are plenty of tabs and options on their apps. Luckily it is well-designed and quite easy to use. What is really convenient for me on the Windows app though, is that I was able to change the list of countries and servers into a map view. And on top of that, I can add servers to a favorite list, which will be at the top of the country list.