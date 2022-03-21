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Occam's Razor: UFO UAP Globalist 2022 [20.03.2022]
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72 views • March 21, 2022
November 22, 1963, President John F. Kennedy was assassinated.
Research dictates what forum, location, campus the notable speech of secret societies in the format recognizable as "Before I leave this high and noble office" referring to "enslaving every man, woman, and child" is portrayed. Verbatim, those words do not exist in JFK's record of speeches.
Nonetheless, the address of secret societies does exist in The American Publisher's Association's April 27th, 1961 speech at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel. The description JFK delivered of a military-industrial complex with enormous power mirrors Dwight D. Eisenhower's farewell speech on January 16th, 1961. Both Presidents warned of this.
Music: Big Data
Voice sound Byte 1. JFK
Voice sound Byte 2. Pastor, Artur Pawlowski
Credits: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChET...
Context: As Ufology exists in suppression in modern-day versus the subversion of texts, megalithic, indoctrinated, and edited biblical content describing predynastic visitation of off-world entities in the far distant past, the evidence is global. This is the information referred to as sacred knowledge and sacred knowledge schools, the Vedic texts, records of Antediluvian, Younger Dryas periods of humanity. This period of humanity are the building races: https://time.graphics/event/3564489
Certain establishments such as the Royalty, Dynasty, Monarch, Governmental body, Smithsonian, and the Vatican for millennia have covered this information for wealth, power, and control.
Through occult, crash retrieval, reverse engineering, archaeological, or other, there exists reinsertion of this exotic technology, technology well hidden. Disclosure willingly by any Government will not happen. If it does, it will be in the form of a hoax alien invasion, or a second coming in order to usher humanity closer to the safety of an NWO initiative: Occam's Razor...
200 views Mar 20, 2022
Occam's Razor - 1.09K subscribers
https://youtu.be/FvkeWd1TCGE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChETXpGCAgXPhN8L6Iz3qCw
Source:
Mirrored 'Occam's Razor'.. UFO UAP Globalist 2022
69 views Mar 20, 2022
https://youtu.be/wHrWzhU4xRo
Occam's Razor 11 hours ago
Thank you, Kipp, you didn't have to do this, Tnx for the share.
Research dictates what forum, location, campus the notable speech of secret societies in the format recognizable as "Before I leave this high and noble office" referring to "enslaving every man, woman, and child" is portrayed. Verbatim, those words do not exist in JFK's record of speeches.
Nonetheless, the address of secret societies does exist in The American Publisher's Association's April 27th, 1961 speech at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel. The description JFK delivered of a military-industrial complex with enormous power mirrors Dwight D. Eisenhower's farewell speech on January 16th, 1961. Both Presidents warned of this.
Music: Big Data
Voice sound Byte 1. JFK
Voice sound Byte 2. Pastor, Artur Pawlowski
Credits: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChET...
Context: As Ufology exists in suppression in modern-day versus the subversion of texts, megalithic, indoctrinated, and edited biblical content describing predynastic visitation of off-world entities in the far distant past, the evidence is global. This is the information referred to as sacred knowledge and sacred knowledge schools, the Vedic texts, records of Antediluvian, Younger Dryas periods of humanity. This period of humanity are the building races: https://time.graphics/event/3564489
Certain establishments such as the Royalty, Dynasty, Monarch, Governmental body, Smithsonian, and the Vatican for millennia have covered this information for wealth, power, and control.
Through occult, crash retrieval, reverse engineering, archaeological, or other, there exists reinsertion of this exotic technology, technology well hidden. Disclosure willingly by any Government will not happen. If it does, it will be in the form of a hoax alien invasion, or a second coming in order to usher humanity closer to the safety of an NWO initiative: Occam's Razor...
200 views Mar 20, 2022
Occam's Razor - 1.09K subscribers
https://youtu.be/FvkeWd1TCGE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChETXpGCAgXPhN8L6Iz3qCw
Source:
Mirrored 'Occam's Razor'.. UFO UAP Globalist 2022
69 views Mar 20, 2022
https://youtu.be/wHrWzhU4xRo
Occam's Razor 11 hours ago
Thank you, Kipp, you didn't have to do this, Tnx for the share.
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