Ancient Egypt explains almost ALL the WARS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Quran chapter 13 verse 27 "Verily, Allah sends astray whom He wills and guides unto Himself those who turn to Him in repentance." Quran chapter 25 verse 70 and he will change your sins into good deeds afterwards.
A mere picture from Ancient Egypt explains how and why wars are being done, how evil spirits are involved and afcours with the Quran backing my truth of the story.I will be making more video's like these in the future I hope you guys liked it