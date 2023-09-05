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Redefining Freedom of the Press has Undercut the First Amendment | Interview on The Yossi Schmidt Show
The Jeff Dornik Show
The Jeff Dornik ShowCheckmark Icon
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2 views • September 05, 2023

I recently joined Yossi Schmidt on his podcast, The Yossi Schmidt Show, to discuss pickax, my new social media platform that’s launching Q1 of 2024. Within the conversation, it turned to the censorship we face today. Obviously, we always talk about free speech… but another First Amendment right that often gets overlooked is Freedom of the Press.


This right has been redefined to look nothing like what the Founding Fathers originally intended. They wanted you to be able to write out your grievances against the government, go down to the local printing press and print it on flyers to pass out in the town square. Today, most people thing that this right pertains to the New York Times and CNN. 


When you understand freedom of the press and what it truly means, the Big Government and Big Tech censorship is a direct attack on this fundamental right given to us by our Creator.


Make sure you sign up for pickax to be a part of our beta launch beginning of 2024. Go to https://pickax.com to sign up today!


Make sure you subscribe to The Yossi Schmidt Show on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/YossiSchmidtShow 


Subscribe to this show on Rumble, Spotify and Apple Podcasts.


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Subscribe to The Jeff Dornik Show on Substack to get all of Jeff’s shows, interviews and articles directly to your email inbox. Become a paid subscribe to get access to his weekly exclusive show for paid subscribers only. Subscribe at https://jeffdornik.substack.com.


Sign up for pickax, the social media platform that protects free speech, is not beholden to Big Tech, has algorithms that amplify your voice and provides monetization opportunities for content creators. https://pickax.com 

Keywords
free speechcensorshipcurrent eventspoliticssocial mediabig techpodcastfirst amendmentconstitutional rightsfreedom of the pressjeff dornikthe jeff dornik showpickaxyossi schmidtthe yossi schmidt show
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy