Avid Master Sight Pusher - A Pistol Shooter's Best Friend
The Rogue Banshee
Published Yesterday |

In this video, we're going to take a look at the Real Avid Master Sight Pusher. This is a tool designed to help pistol shooters achieve accuracy and consistency with their shooting.


Whether you're a beginner or an advanced pistol shooter, this tool is a must-have for your shooting equipment arsenal. In this video, we'll take a look at the Real Avid Master Sight Pusher and see how it can help you improve your shooting skills.


A universal sight pusher is a tool that is specifically designed to make it easier to install or remove sights on a pistol. There are many advantages to using a universal sight pusher, especially for those who are new to working on firearms or those who need to install or remove sights on a regular basis.


But with so many options out on the market, what sight pusher do you use? In this video, I will go over the Master Sight Pusher from Real Avid. Then ask yourself, can you live without it?


Video Index:

0:00 Intro

0:37 Rear and Front Sights

0:57 Features

3:21 Final Thoughts


