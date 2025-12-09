Throwback: US uses terrorists to advance its goals - ex-CIA officer, Robert David Steele

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THROWBACK: US uses terrorists to advance its goals—ex-CIA officer
The US and its allies have a long history of using terrorism, former CIA officer Robert David Steele explained, listing the biggest cases:
🔴 By the US against the British during the American Revolution
🔴 By NATO in Italy during the Cold War
🔴 By Israelis against Arabs
Today about 175 terrorism convictions in the US are orchestrated by the FBI, he added.