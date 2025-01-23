THE LETTER TO THE ROMANS Part 19: Down the Roman Road

The Roman Road begins with an acknowledgment of sin, that Jesus died for us when we were unlovable and culminates with an appeal to accept the eternal life obtained through Jesus’ death on the cross. Think about it. No one can be born again without realizing the need for salvation.

If someone knows they are in trouble, they will readily accept help. The problem is that most people don’t think about life after death and the predicament of dying without Christ. Knowledge of this truth creates a need for salvation since no one in their right mind wants to go to hell.

Even under the First Covenant, righteousness was attained by faith and had nothing to do with good works; the only one way to become righteous is to have that born again experience Jesus referred to in His conversation with Nicodemus. But how can you be saved if no one tells you about this important news?

It goes without saying that someone always needs share the Gospel. Someone led you to the Lord and it is your responsibility to pass this timeless message on as well. This is the greatest work that a Christian can do on earth!

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2017/RLJ-1590.pdf

RLJ-1290 -- March 12,2017



