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Would Paul the Apostle submit to a Covid RNA injection or church lockdowns?
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61 views • March 18, 2021
As listeners of the show know, one of the things we like to do here sometimes is look at current events through the prism of the first Christians. It gives us a fresh perspective and unique take on news and subjects - and of course the Covid scam is no exception.
24/7 Radio Stream:
https://www.fbn.theveryfirstbible.org
Links to every story mentioned in the show are organized here:
https://www.reddit.com/r/VaccineExemption
Where to get a free copy of The Gospel of the Lord:
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org
24/7 Radio Stream:
https://www.fbn.theveryfirstbible.org
Links to every story mentioned in the show are organized here:
https://www.reddit.com/r/VaccineExemption
Where to get a free copy of The Gospel of the Lord:
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org
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