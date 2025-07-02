BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
From Ireland to Poland....
Stand Up for Truth
Stand Up for Truth
166 views • 1 day ago

It`s clear that all the `politicians` in the so called `west` have agreed to smuggle in to their respective countries all sorts of unvetted criminals, delinquents, mentally ill and dangerous lunatics into local communities, which is having devastating consequences for the locals. It`s happening in Ireland, UK , all of europe even in Poland. Our `politicians` are professional Liars who don`t seem to care about the devastation that they are causing! But the people won`t stand for much more of this, if people are forced to rise up, they will rise up , and it`s the `politicians` who will face the consequences!

migrationcrimesliars
