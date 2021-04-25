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Using your hand to buy...
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30 views • April 25, 2021
Who in the world wants to recognise how close we are to the fulfillment of the mark of the beast prophecy?
Amazon One has released a new method of payment - palm scanning. Christians can see that we are coming close to the implementation of the mark, but who is willing to listen to Jesus to find out how to reject it. Are you looking for a solution?
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey #ministry #sermon
Amazon One has released a new method of payment - palm scanning. Christians can see that we are coming close to the implementation of the mark, but who is willing to listen to Jesus to find out how to reject it. Are you looking for a solution?
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey #ministry #sermon
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