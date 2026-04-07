Nazi ISIS (Zelensky) met up with ISIS original brand (Jolani) to strike a deal for plans on how they’re going to fight Iran.

I hope the liberal delusion is over. Neither of these men are, nor have ever been, on the right side of history. They’re merely puppets for the empire.

Source @HOT Spot

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