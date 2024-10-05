Israel Must Take Out Iran's Nuclear Capability, Or Else-NOW THE END BEGINS-OCT 4 2024

An op-ed piece in the UK Telegraph said this today “Israel must be allowed to attack Iran’s evil regime, and the West must support it. The regime is the original Islamist extremist state; it is the fount of almost all trouble in the Middle East, the foremost exporter of terrorism, an ally of Russia, a friend of China, a cancer eating away at humanity’s common destiny. Judgement Day beckons. It is time for Israel to save the West from itself, to conduct the dirty, dangerous work that far larger, richer and more powerful countries are too debilitated to pursue themselves.” For a non-believer, that’s pretty good. Very good, in fact. Let’s fill in the gaps with a little bit of Bible, shall we? On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, the IDF rained down bunker busting bombs on Beirut today, looking to eliminate former Hezbollah secretary-general Hassan Nasrallah’s successor, Hashem Safieddine. No one is quite sure yet, but they think they got him. The military confirmed on Friday the elimination of Hezbollah communications network head Mohammad Rashid Sakafi. Wiping out Hamas was Step 1, dismantling Hezbollah is Step 2 now in progress, and bringing the war to a conclusion will be Step 3, the taking out of all nuclear capability in Iran. Without that third step, the first two ultimately won’t mean very much. Israel stunned the world with the exploding pagers, and everything that it’s done since then, but going nine-tenths of the distance is not finishing, and it is not winning. Israel must strike Iran, they have choice. On this episode, we give you all the breaking news from Israel and the Middle East, election updates from America, and all the end times atrocities you need to know about…TO THE FIGHT!!!



