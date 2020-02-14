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China Caught Lying About Coronavirus As Death Count Skyrockets - War Room Full Show
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39 views • February 14, 2020
Major news developing on the former host of The War Room Roger Stone as it turns out the jury foreman may have violated jury selection rules and that Stone was set up by the FBI and Bob Mueller was not even trying to get to the truth in the Russian Collusion hoax. Great guests include Patrick Howley from National File and John Dennis, Republican chairman from San Francisco and Republican candidate, who was physically threatened by ANTIFA while picking up trash. Also, a woman living on a U.S. military base calls in to discuss the latest on bases quarantining for Coronavirus. By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!
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