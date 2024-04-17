Watch Matt Lee push StateSpox on why it’s taking so long to make a determination on Israel’s bombing of Iran’s consulate.



Lee: You were pretty quick to condemn the invasion of the Mexican embassy



Miller: That was clear



Lee: No one died in that



Miller: That’s not the question



US is run by complete clowns these days. All of this rules based order shit is such nonsense, and the whole world clearly see the US has become an Empire of Lies. 🤡🤡

