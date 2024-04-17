Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Watch Matt Lee push StateSpox on why it’s taking so long to make a determination on Israel’s bombing of Iran’s consulate
channel image
The Prisoner
9066 Subscribers
Shop now
126 views
Published Yesterday

Watch Matt Lee push StateSpox on why it’s taking so long to make a determination on Israel’s bombing of Iran’s consulate.

Lee: You were pretty quick to condemn the invasion of the Mexican embassy

Miller: That was clear

Lee: No one died in that

Miller: That’s not the question

US is run by complete clowns these days. All of this rules based order shit is such nonsense, and the whole world clearly see the US has become an Empire of Lies. 🤡🤡

Source @Slavyangrad

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
matt leeisraeli bombingiran consulate

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket