Watch Matt Lee push StateSpox on why it’s taking so long to make a determination on Israel’s bombing of Iran’s consulate.
Lee: You were pretty quick to condemn the invasion of the Mexican embassy
Miller: That was clear
Lee: No one died in that
Miller: That’s not the question
US is run by complete clowns these days. All of this rules based order shit is such nonsense, and the whole world clearly see the US has become an Empire of Lies. 🤡🤡
Source @Slavyangrad
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.