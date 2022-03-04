© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RICCARDO BOSI UKRAINE IS THE HEAD OF THE SNAKE
Follow
6
Share
Report
1534 views • March 04, 2022
From UKACTION
Is Ukraine the head of the snake? . . . All I know right now is, that there is something fishy about the entire Russia Ukraine circus, just haven't been able to figure out what yet.
Is Ukraine the head of the snake? . . . All I know right now is, that there is something fishy about the entire Russia Ukraine circus, just haven't been able to figure out what yet.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.