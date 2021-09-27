MANNARINO MARKET RISK INDICATOR. Plus Important Updates! By Gregory Mannarino

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The MANNARINO MARKET RISK INDICATOR. This is based on a range from 50-400. You Arrive At A Number Within This Range by Taking The DXY and Multiplying That By The 10yr Yield, Then Dividing That Number By 1.61 Today That Number Stands At Near 86, Which Is A Low Number. A Low Number Means We Should Be Taking On Risk In Stocks- Owning Them. A High Number Means We Need To Minimize Risk.
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