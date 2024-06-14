BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

ATTACK ON THE HOMESTEADS: US Government Shutting Down Farms Under the Guise of Water Conservation
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
303 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
70 views • 10 months ago

👕 SHOP www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com Use SAVE15 at checkout!

Related Videos ⬇️

1. American Farmer Breaks Down What’s Taking Place In Idaho

https://t.me/APFGAC/29547

2. American Farmer from Idaho Blowing The Whistle On US Government

https://t.me/APFGAC/29478

3. Idaho Farmland Water Shutoff “Coincidence”

https://t.me/APFGAC/29571

4. Massive Fire at Illinois Farm Wipes Out Millions of Chickens, Expect Prices to Rise!

https://t.me/APFGAC/29548

5. Oregon Shutting Down Family Farms & Going After Small Farmers Selling Food To Their Neighbors

https://t.me/APFGAC/29466

6. American Cattle Rancher Exposing That They’ve All Been Sold Out, They’re At Risk Of Being Run Out Of Business & Your Meat Is Being Imported

https://t.me/APFGAC/29545

7. Bill Gates is One of the Largest Owners of Farms and Now He’s Stating That Farms Are the Problem Because of His Fraudulent ‘Climate Change’ Narrative

https://t.me/APFGAC/29471

💰 DONATE: (Locals) https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com or (PayPal) https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/AmericanPatriotsApp

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️

1. Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

2. Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC

3. Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

4. Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

5. BitChute - www.bitchute.com/channel/american_patriots_for_god_and_country/

AMERICAN PATRIOTS APPAREL TOP COLLECTIONS ⬇️

1. All Products: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/all-products

2. God Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/god-gear

3. Made in USA Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/made-in-usa

4. Trump Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/trump-gear

5. Men's Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/mens-clothing

6. Women's Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/womens-clothing

7. Don't Tread On Me Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/dont-tread-on-me-gear

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE! ✌️

Keywords
climate changefood supplygovernmenttyrannyus governmentfarmsbill gatesamerican patriots for god and countryviral videowater conservationtrending videogovernment shutting down farmshomesteads
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy