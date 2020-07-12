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Judaism in the Era of Zionism
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67 views • July 12, 2020
A documentary by Assim Alkhawaja interviewing Rabbi Moshe Dov Beck and Rabbi Yisroel Dovid Weiss of the Neturei Karta International Organisation, exposing and documenting the parasitic influence of Zionism in the formation and domination of the unlawful modern Israeli state.
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