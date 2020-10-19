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Need to Know: The Fetzer Report 19 October 2020
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28 views • October 19, 2020
Need to Know (19 October 2020) with Giuseppe Vafanculo and David Scorpio. Biden secret emails threatens to destroy Biden presidential bid. Trump re-election prospects improving. Polls: good or bad. Black support surging for Trump. Trump Town Hall Sabotage failed for Globalist network. Now corrupt WHO warns against lockdowns. Amazon censors James Perloff Covid-19 expose. Seattle Mayor frets that all cops are leaving force. P Diddy doofus party. Pro-Trump is dangerous because of mentally-unhinged, violent Leftists.
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