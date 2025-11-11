Philippines Hit by 4 Disasters, as UN Agenda 2030 contracts Renews???

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Speaker: Shane Buell - The Missing Link
The Philippines faced a multitude of disasters in the last month, from crushing earthquakes to devastating typhoons, as the country considered whether to renew its UN Agenda 2030 contract. This video explores the potential implications of renewing these contracts and how they literally impact cities in the Philippines like Cebu and Manila. With the country's vulnerability to natural disasters, it's essential to examine the role of international agreements imposing disaster preparedness and sustainable development strategies. Tune in to learn more about the Philippines' situation and the potential consequences of renewing UN Agenda 2030 contracts.