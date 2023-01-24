New Video about Ley Lines, Predictions for 2023, and News Update

#leylines #energygrids #newsupdate #predictions #2023 #2023predictions
In this video, I provide news update regarding where we’re heading, some predictions for 2023 and also give you a recap of my last article about ley lines (where all the references are mentioned). As this article is massive with lots of references and images, I urge you to read it here: https://massawakening.org/ley-lines-earth-grids/
You can watch it on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/D0G14Oqgy7Sb/
