Zombie Juice

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Mankind is literally in the middle of being assimilated into the Borg hivemind. The only way out is the removal of the electromagnetic communication system we've become dependant on.
Karen Kingston:
https://www.brighteon.com/dc40f749-38ad-4a4d-8702-9c75a7b87afb
Howdie Mickoski:
https://www.egyptian-wisdom-revealed.com/exit-the-cave/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2H-CUHTboLh8mumJU7HRYg
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