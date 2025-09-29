BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
A quick tour of my new backyard
Marjory Wildcraft
Marjory Wildcraft
137 followers
76 views • 1 day ago

The Homesteading Bundle (ebooks, courses, and guides you can download and access no matter what) is here https://homesteadbundle.com/?affiliate=the_grow_network


The minerala & microbes soil kit https://thegrownetwork.com/minerals-microbes-soil-detox-kit/


Yup, the free webinar on how to grow lots of food in your backyard https://backyardfoodproduction.com


So I moved again…


This yard is even smaller.


Here is how I am producing more meat and eggs than I (and the cats) can consume. I also show you my plans for growing most of the food (fodder) for the animals. I am wanting to do this partly to become as self-reliant as possible and to figure this out to share with my community.


But my main motivation is to have extremely high nutrient density food. Like way beyond anything available anywhere. I want to see and experience just how extraordinary I can get my health to.


What a fun journey, huh?

