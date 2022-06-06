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The Preacher and the King Cobra snake, Prophetic Dream
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205 views • June 06, 2022
Prophetic Dream from June the first 2022
A dream I already mentioned in some form in the Shavuot message yet here separated, with a deeper interpretation
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/dream-2022-06-01-the-preacher-and-the-king-cobra/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
A dream I already mentioned in some form in the Shavuot message yet here separated, with a deeper interpretation
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/dream-2022-06-01-the-preacher-and-the-king-cobra/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
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