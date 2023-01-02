https://gnews.org/articles/646858

Summary：Miles Guo broke the news in his December 31 GETTR post that his new song PaPa has quickly topped the iTunes charts worldwide in just a few hours after release. This single has been downloaded so much that it hit the nerve of the CCP once again. As a result, Beijing has threatened Apple to temper the iTunes data, which made this single quickly drop from the top spot to outside the 150th on the charts. Apple iTunes has been suspected of data fraud and benefit fraud, and law enforcement agencies have reportedly begun investigating the evidence. The New Federal State of China(NFSC) reserves the right to take any necessary legal action.



