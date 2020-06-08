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Kneel This!! (Explicit language)
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46 views • June 08, 2020
Too much hatred and division...here are some videos that inspired this video
Tucker: Kneeling will never be enough for the mob
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1qwif8PF1EI
David Harris Jr
I am sorry
https://www.facebook.com/DavidJHarrisJr/videos/254708572270821/?v=254708572270821&;external_log_id=f30acc2145de0cc2ed31d8fc7103eb89&q=david%20harris%20jr
Tucker: Kneeling will never be enough for the mob
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1qwif8PF1EI
David Harris Jr
I am sorry
https://www.facebook.com/DavidJHarrisJr/videos/254708572270821/?v=254708572270821&;external_log_id=f30acc2145de0cc2ed31d8fc7103eb89&q=david%20harris%20jr
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