Rick Wiles: Technology, Cloning and the founder of Raelism

Before we begin our program today, I want to read from a report from CNN, from 2002.





"The leader of a religious sect that claimed to have created the first human clone Friday called the development "just the first step" toward human immortality through cloning.





Former French journalist Claude Vorilhon, who now calls himself Rael, claims to be a direct descendant of extraterrestrials who created human life on Earth through genetic engineering. A company founded by his followers announced Friday that the first human clone has been born -- a 7-pound baby girl dubbed "Eve."





The announcement was met with skepticism and concern, since other cloned mammals have had serious birth defects or developed health problems later. But in an interview with CNN, Rael dismissed concerns about health problems in cloned animals, saying, "I have no doubt the child will be perfectly healthy."





The Raelians eventually hope to develop adult clones into which humans could transfer their brains, Rael said."





Today we present one of the most interesting interviews Rick Wiles has ever conducted. In this conversation from March 6, 2002, Rick speaks with Rael, where they discuss cloning, the origins of humanity, and visitors from space. Buckle up, here's Rick.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 9/1/23





