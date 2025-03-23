This Saint News 3/23/2025

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!





This week: The discovery of what's under the pyramids in Egypt changes pretty much everything we know about history. They released the JFK files... I'll show you a few JFK files of my own. Speaking of JFK, was he gay? We'll talk about that in the Headlines. AI is gonna break down the prison planet system many believe we're currently under. I got a Tech segment leading off the Top Stories and as usual fam, we'll end up with the Fun Stuff.





No proof that eating meat, butter, and cheese leads to heart disease.Some studies even showed the opposite - the more people lowered their cholesterol, the more likely they were to die from heart disease.

A new study says real-time inflation is now just 1.35%

Does anger at Elon Musk and DOGE explain the left going after Teslas? Or maybe it’s not the left at all, but anarchists.

Boycotting Elon Musk is way harder than you think.

Groundbreaking Findings on the Giza Pyramid Complex Could Re-Write Human History!

One year after mass production kicked off, Unitree’s B2-W Industrial Wheel has been upgraded with more exciting capabilities.

Netflix still has NOT learned their “WOKE” lesson!?

The CIA requested all mention of Israel be removed from the JFK Files. In addition to that, we’ve also learned that Israel has been running covert operations for the U.S. since AT LEAST 1954

Phil Donahue Pedophile Ring https://www.corruptico.com/2017/03/11/phil-donahue-pedophile-ring/