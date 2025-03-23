BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
This Saint News 3/23/2025
DFlirt
DFlirt
26 followers
Follow
36 views • 1 month ago

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It's the stuff they really don't want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!


If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt


This week: The discovery of what's under the pyramids in Egypt changes pretty much everything we know about history. They released the JFK files... I'll show you a few JFK files of my own. Speaking of JFK, was he gay? We'll talk about that in the Headlines. AI is gonna break down the prison planet system many believe we're currently under. I got a Tech segment leading off the Top Stories and as usual fam, we'll end up with the Fun Stuff.


#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews


No proof that eating meat, butter, and cheese leads to heart disease.Some studies even showed the opposite - the more people lowered their cholesterol, the more likely they were to die from heart disease.

https://x.com/bigfatsurprise/status/1902826613655355550


A new study says real-time inflation is now just 1.35%

https://x.com/profstonge/status/1902699144701202498


Does anger at Elon Musk and DOGE explain the left going after Teslas? Or maybe it’s not the left at all, but anarchists.

https://x.com/thedarkhorsepod/status/1902797036279181739


Boycotting Elon Musk is way harder than you think.

https://x.com/jeremyjudkins_/status/1895865184113344767


Groundbreaking Findings on the Giza Pyramid Complex Could Re-Write Human History!

https://x.com/TheProjectUnity/status/1902380527002275890


One year after mass production kicked off, Unitree’s B2-W Industrial Wheel has been upgraded with more exciting capabilities.

https://x.com/UnitreeRobotics/status/1871099631075287307


Netflix still has NOT learned their “WOKE” lesson!?

https://x.com/aquarius_waive/status/1902755848071303422


The CIA requested all mention of Israel be removed from the JFK Files. In addition to that, we’ve also learned that Israel has been running covert operations for the U.S. since AT LEAST 1954

https://x.com/realnikohouse/status/1902488872195649933


Phil Donahue Pedophile Ring https://www.corruptico.com/2017/03/11/phil-donahue-pedophile-ring/

trumpcomedypyramidvaccineaimusicwarnwoconspiracyjfkteslaelon muskanondoge
