January 16th, 2022

The devil will hit you hard with strife, discouragement, depression, and every other trial life has to offer. Nobody can survive these trials on their own, but through God's strength, all things are possible and can be used for His glory. It doesn't matter how hard we get hit, as long as we get up and keep following Jesus Christ. Make your mind up now: give up or hang on to the Lord.

"...but David encouraged himself in the Lord his God." 1 Samuel 30:6b