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40) Senator Patrick Colbeck, Testifies Against 5G (Hearing 2018)
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30 views • November 24, 2020
Senator Patrick Colbeck, Testifies Against 5G (Hearing 2018) | published on my youtube channel 'Clarity with Claire Edwards' at 06/04/2019: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OKKlhVr-rUg
Senator Patrick Colbeck Testifies Against the deployment of 5G because of the reported health effects from wireless technologies in a hearing 2018.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j-UEuOYOED4
Credits to Environmental Health Trust. Learn more about 5G at:
https://ehtrust.org/key-issues/cell-phoneswireless/5g-internet-everything/20-quick-facts-what-you-need-to-know-about-5g-wireless-and-small-cells/
Senator Patrick Colbeck Testifies Against the deployment of 5G because of the reported health effects from wireless technologies in a hearing 2018.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j-UEuOYOED4
Credits to Environmental Health Trust. Learn more about 5G at:
https://ehtrust.org/key-issues/cell-phoneswireless/5g-internet-everything/20-quick-facts-what-you-need-to-know-about-5g-wireless-and-small-cells/
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