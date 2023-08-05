Holding the Line | Standing for Truth in a Culture of Compromise You can watch live on our Amazing Facts YouTube Channel: / @amazingfacts We are living in a culture that is spiraling downward morally. The Word of God is viewed as a collection of fables, the marriage covenant as an antiquated institution, and divine Creation as a ridiculous concept. As we enter ever deeper into the last days, God’s people are being pushed like never before to compromise their biblical values. Do you sometimes struggle with what to say or do when pressured to conform to the world’s ideas? You’re not alone! So to help God’s people boldly stand for truth in these difficult times, Amazing Facts International will present an all-new Amazing Facts Summit series called "Holding the Line," a two-day revival event. We’re hosting a remarkable line-up of inspiring speakers who will boldly address areas of drift in the church and how you can hold the line of truth. If you want to strengthen your resolve to stand for God’s unchanging Word, you don’t want to miss this powerful revival event! Be sure to invite your friends, church family, and co-workers! —Pastor Doug

